NFL Fans Have Decided On The Worst Super Bowl Commercial

In a blowout game like the one tonight, even more attention is paid to the secondary entertainment of Super Bowl Sunday: advertisements.

Amongst the high-budget, celebrity-filled ads from the commercial giants, one brand’s message stood out more than most. With a simple but odd jingle, Swedish oat milk brand Oatly introduced itself to the Super Bowl mainstream.

Standing in the middle of an oat field, Oatly CEO Toni Petersson awkwardly sang his jingle with the opening line “it’s like milk, but made for humans.”

Twitter had quite the reaction to the unconventional ad.

I’m still not over the oatly super bowl ad. It’s so bad 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/Tn0lEA2BEy — Karen⁷✜ (@beomjjk) February 8, 2021

I’d like to meet the @oatly marketing genius who said, “CEO playing keyboard and singing in a hayfield? Yup. That’s it. $6 million? Wrap it up.” — Chris Carlin (@ChrisCarlin) February 8, 2021

The Oatly marketing department tomorrow when the CEO walks in pic.twitter.com/yHjNuTzEqr — Rose (@RoseHarding) February 8, 2021

Having a hard time enjoying this drive bc I'm still mad about the Oatly commercial — Sam Morril (@sammorril) February 8, 2021

That Oatly commercial should never air again. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) February 8, 2021

I will now make it my mission to destroy Oatly. — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) February 8, 2021

While the ad didn’t necessarily get the warmest reception, it certainly did the job of any good commercial. It captured the attention of everyone watching.

In the end, maybe this reaction is exactly what Petersson and Oatly were hoping for. Just after the commercial aired, the Oatly US Twitter account released a free T-shirt deal:

“If you just watched our CEO sing in an oat field on the big game, we can’t give you back those 30 seconds but we can give you a free t-shirt that lets the world know where you stand on our attempt to promote Toni’s singing skills to a wider audience.”

So while it may have been the worst commercial of the night, it easily could’ve been the most effective.