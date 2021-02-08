NFL Fans Have Decided On The Worst Super Bowl Commercial

The Spun

Oatly Super Bowl commercial.

In a blowout game like the one tonight, even more attention is paid to the secondary entertainment of Super Bowl Sunday: advertisements.

Amongst the high-budget, celebrity-filled ads from the commercial giants, one brand’s message stood out more than most. With a simple but odd jingle, Swedish oat milk brand Oatly introduced itself to the Super Bowl mainstream.

Standing in the middle of an oat field, Oatly CEO Toni Petersson awkwardly sang his jingle with the opening line “it’s like milk, but made for humans.”

Twitter had quite the reaction to the unconventional ad.

While the ad didn’t necessarily get the warmest reception, it certainly did the job of any good commercial. It captured the attention of everyone watching.

In the end, maybe this reaction is exactly what Petersson and Oatly were hoping for. Just after the commercial aired, the Oatly US Twitter account released a free T-shirt deal:

“If you just watched our CEO sing in an oat field on the big game, we can’t give you back those 30 seconds but we can give you a free t-shirt that lets the world know where you stand on our attempt to promote Toni’s singing skills to a wider audience.”

So while it may have been the worst commercial of the night, it easily could’ve been the most effective.


