NFL Fans Disappointed By Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night

Cris Collinsworth’s “slide” into the broadcasting booth has become a viral Sunday Night Football tradition over the years.

The longtime NBC NFL analyst slides up next to his play-by-play announcing partner – usually Al Michaels, sometimes Mike Tirico – with kickoff moments away.

It didn’t happen this Sunday night, though.

Fans were disappointed by the lack of a pregame slide ahead of Sunday night’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts.

No Collinsworth slide? It’s about to be a strange week — Pat Lynch (@Pat_lynch_34) October 25, 2021

Why didn't Cris Collinsworth do the slide in? pic.twitter.com/C6mHOoKJdi — Dougie Fresh (@Dougie_Producer) October 25, 2021

Cris Collinsworth: Does literally only one cool thing that people like. #slide Also Cris Collinsworth when it’s time to do that one cool thing: pic.twitter.com/xeEH5ABWC5 — The Collinsworth Slide (@TheCrisCSlide) October 25, 2021

No #collinsworthslide tonight on @SNFonNBC. Good luck this week, Earth. — Zach Thaxton (@ZachThaxton) October 25, 2021

Some have joked that Collinsworth had to audible out of the pregame slide due to the bad weather in the Bay Area.

“Collinsworth slide would of been wind assissted. Good on the producers for avoiding controversy,” PFT Commenter joked.

Collinsworth slide would of been wind assissted. Good on the producers for avoiding controversy — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) October 25, 2021

The weather is pretty bad in San Francisco, tonight. There are heavy winds and storms throughout the area.

Not only is it rainy…. But it’s going to be a windy one in Santa Clara #INDvsSF pic.twitter.com/jJSkPRDxXa — Keiana Martin (@KeianaMartinTV) October 24, 2021

San Francisco is currently leading Indianapolis, 12-7, midway through the second quarter on Sunday evening.

The game is airing on NBC.