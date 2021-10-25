The Spun

NFL Fans Disappointed By Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night

NBC announcer Cris Collinsworth on Sunday night.LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 08: MNF staff Cris Collinsworth during the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on December 08, 2019, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cris Collinsworth’s “slide” into the broadcasting booth has become a viral Sunday Night Football tradition over the years.

The longtime NBC NFL analyst slides up next to his play-by-play announcing partner – usually Al Michaels, sometimes Mike Tirico – with kickoff moments away.

It didn’t happen this Sunday night, though.

Fans were disappointed by the lack of a pregame slide ahead of Sunday night’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts.

Some have joked that Collinsworth had to audible out of the pregame slide due to the bad weather in the Bay Area.

“Collinsworth slide would of been wind assissted. Good on the producers for avoiding controversy,” PFT Commenter joked.

The weather is pretty bad in San Francisco, tonight. There are heavy winds and storms throughout the area.

San Francisco is currently leading Indianapolis, 12-7, midway through the second quarter on Sunday evening.

The game is airing on NBC.

