NFL Fans Are Freaking Out Over DK Metcalf’s Impressive Play

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf just had an interception chase down tackle that would make former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett proud.

Metcalf had a ridiculous chase down tackle of Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker on Sunday Night Football this evening.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson threw an interception to Baker, who looked like he had a 97-yard touchdown return. Instead, Baker made it just 90 yards before getting taken down by Metcalf.

The Seahawks wide receiver showed off his insane speed while chasing down Arizona’s star defensive back. Both the speed and the effort on display here are as good as it gets:

Here’s a look at the full play:

According to NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Metcalf reached the second-fastest speed of anyone making a tackle this season:

D.K. Metcalf reached 22.64 MPH and traveled 114.8 yards to chase down Budda Baker on his 90-yard interception return (Baker’s top speed: 21.27 MPH). This was the 2nd-fastest speed reached on a tackle this season.

That’s just not fair.

That's just not fair.

Former NFL defensive lineman Chris Long summed it up best.

“DK METCALF CHASING YOU IS NIGHTMARE FUEL,” he wrote.

Nobody is arguing with that.

The Seahawks currently lead the Cardinals, 13-7. The game is being televised on NBC.