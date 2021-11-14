NFL Fans Don’t Believe This Week’s Russell Wilson News

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson made a pretty miraculous return from his finger injury suffered earlier this season.

Wilson, who suffered a gruesome injury during a game against the Rams, made it back in time for this week’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

However, Wilson is making a claim that not everyone believes.

The Seahawks quarterback claims that he rehabbed for 19 or 20 hours a day in the weeks leading up to his return.

From @NFLGameDay: #Seahawks QB Russell Wilson rehabbed 19 hours a day because he's Wolverine. pic.twitter.com/p7XMT8izBC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2021

Wilson made the claim at a news conference earlier this week.

“We probably spent 19 or 20 hours a day working on this hand, trying to break records with this thing,’’ Wilson said in a news conference, per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. “It was a pretty severe injury in the sense of how many things happened. I think for me, my whole mindset was to cut the time in half, and that has been my mindset since the moment that it happened.”

That seems pretty unbelievable, but hey, he’s Russell Wilson, after all.

“Person still rehabbing from hip surgery here…. Rest and sleep are a critical part of recovery. Injured tissue heals best by strengthening followed by rest. Broken bones need rest. I call BS on this!” one fan tweeted.

“It was a finger. Media acting like this guy is coming back after being blown up by a landmine,” another fan tweeted.

Not everyone is a skeptic, though.

“He had a severe finger injury on his THROWING hand. Broke it in 3 places and recovered in 4 weeks when it was supposed to be EIGHT weeks. Instead of being a hater maybe respect his commitment,” another fan tweeted.

He’s back now and that’s all that really matters.

Seattle is trailing Green Bay, 3-0, after the first half.