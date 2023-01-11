NFL Fans Expecting Major Blowout In Playoffs This Weekend

One NFL playoff game might not have a close score on Sunday.

The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon and the Dolphins come into it with a very banged-up lineup. They're going to be without their top two quarterbacks as Skylar Thompson is set to start.

Thompson got the Dolphins into the playoffs this past Sunday after he did just enough in an 11-6 victory over the New York Jets.

NFL fans don't expect this game to be close since the Bills are a bad matchup for the Dolphins, especially when they're banged up.

"Should’ve taken Bills -9.5 when it was available. That’s going to be a blowout," one fan tweeted.

If the Bills win, they'd host another playoff game in the divisional round.

Kickoff for this contest will be at 1 p.m. ET.