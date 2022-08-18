NFL Fans Furious With Deshaun Watson's 'Innocence' Comment

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson may have accepted the NFL's punishment for his violations of the personal conduct policy, but his comments about what led to the suspension have made a lot of people angry.

Watson maintained his innocence in a statement accepting the 11-game suspension and $5 million fine. He tried to make it clear that he "never assaulted or disrespected anyone."

“I’ve always been able to stand on my innocence and always said I never assaulted or disrespected anyone but at the same point I have to continue to push forward with my life and career,” Watson said.

NFL fans weren't hearing that though. Many are calling him out for showing no remorse and believe that it's a bad sign moving forward:

Deshaun Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women over the past two years. He settled all of those cases out of court as the NFL conducted its investigation.

That investigation culminated in a mediation session that resulted in a six-game suspension. The NFL immediately appealed that ruling, and were planning on having a formal ruling made by a third-party.

Perhaps in an effort to avoid missing the entire 2022 season - or more - Watson settled for an 11-game suspension today. He will now get to return to the NFL playing field in time for Week 12 against the Houston Texans - his former team.