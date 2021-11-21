NFL Fans Are Furious With Penalty In Chiefs vs. Cowboys

Another week, another questionable taunting penalty in the NFL. This time Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the victim.

On his way to the endzone, the second-year back out of LSU pointed to a Dallas defender. That was seemingly enough to trigger taunting flag.

A taunting penalty for pointing. 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/RtpwxxgOn4 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 21, 2021

Maybe one of the more ridiculous taunting calls in the NFL this year. And that’s saying a lot.

Unlike the flag that flew after Cassius Marsh’s sack, this call doesn’t figure to have much of a bearing on the outcome. That said, it still seems like an overreaction for a pretty minor gesture.

These taunting penalties are ridiculous — COWBOYS ✭ (@AmericasTeam_21) November 21, 2021

“These taunting penalties are ridiculous,” a Cowboys fan tweeted in response to the flag.

In comparison, after Cam Newton scored his second touchdown against the Washington Football Team, Newton ran to midfield, placed the ball on the 50, and did his Superman celebration.

No flag was called for taunting.

Former Panthers offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz pointed out the NFL’s inconsistencies.

Not taunting … but flexing in the direction of the opposing sideline should be a prison sentence. And I’m fine with Cam celebrating. The NFL should allow players to show emotion. https://t.co/uNOueTizPk — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 21, 2021

“Not taunting…” Schwartz tweeted. “but flexing in the direction of the opposing sideline should be a prison sentence.”

He concluded, “And I’m fine with Cam celebrating. The NFL should allow players to show emotion.”

The one thing the NFL has been consistent on when it comes to taunting penalties is they’re going to continue to be called. Almost every week, a yellow flag is thrown onto the field for “taunting” in the name of preventing fights on the field.