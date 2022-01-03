The Spun

NFL Fans Love What Cris Collinsworth Is Wearing Tonight

NBC announcer Cris Collinsworth on Sunday night.LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 08: MNF staff Cris Collinsworth during the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on December 08, 2019, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Few NFL broadcasters, if any, can pull of layers as well as longtime NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth.

The former NFL wide receiver turned broadcaster is proving that point very well on Sunday evening.

Collinsworth is on the call of Sunday night’s game between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings.

It’s a cold one in Green Bay on Sunday night, so Collinsworth has made sure to layer up as well as he can.

Check it out:

That is a strong outfit, no doubt.

“Collinsworth turtle neck, quarter zip, jacket combo is HOF worthy,” Myles Simmons tweeted.

“Exellent wardrobe all around gentlemen. Cris killing the ‘neck. 8.9/10 slide,” PFT Commenter added on social media.

Hopefully the Packers-Vikings game is as well put together as Collinsworth’s outfit.

