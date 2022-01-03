NFL Fans Love What Cris Collinsworth Is Wearing Tonight

Few NFL broadcasters, if any, can pull of layers as well as longtime NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth.

The former NFL wide receiver turned broadcaster is proving that point very well on Sunday evening.

Collinsworth is on the call of Sunday night’s game between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings.

It’s a cold one in Green Bay on Sunday night, so Collinsworth has made sure to layer up as well as he can.

Check it out:

The Collinsworth Slide and outfit combo is ON POINT tonight pic.twitter.com/GZzLEI7a3R — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) January 3, 2022

That is a strong outfit, no doubt.

“Collinsworth turtle neck, quarter zip, jacket combo is HOF worthy,” Myles Simmons tweeted.

Collinsworth turtle neck, quarter zip, jacket combo is HOF worthy. — Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) January 3, 2022

“Exellent wardrobe all around gentlemen. Cris killing the ‘neck. 8.9/10 slide,” PFT Commenter added on social media.

Exellent wardrobe all around gentlemen. Cris killing the ‘neck. 8.9/10 slide pic.twitter.com/FmKMGuVHdb — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) January 3, 2022

Hopefully the Packers-Vikings game is as well put together as Collinsworth’s outfit.