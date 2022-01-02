NFL Fans Love What Tony Romo Said On Sunday

FOX’s Greg Olsen has been making a run at Tony Romo in the favorite analyst department, but the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback made a strong move on Sunday.

Romo, who is calling the Cincinnati Bengals against Kansas City Chiefs game, made a children’s show reference during Sunday’s game.

NFL fans are loving the “Paw Patrol” reference.

Tony Romo dropped a PAW PATROL reference for Ja’Marr Chase and has reclaimed his status as best analyst in football. — Daire Carragher (@DaireCarragher) January 2, 2022

The reference: “Chase is on the case.”

Tony Romo just dropped a Paw Patrol reference. I love him ("Chase is on the case") — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) January 2, 2022

Romo has three young boys, so Paw Patrol is probably a popular show in his household during the week.

The Chiefs are leading the Bengals, 21-14, on Sunday afternoon.

The game is airing on CBS.