NFL Fans Love What Tony Romo Said On Sunday

Tony Romo gets interviewed by NBC Sports after a golf tournament.STATELINE, NEVADA - JULY 14: Tony Romo speaks on TV after winning the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 14, 2019 in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)

FOX’s Greg Olsen has been making a run at Tony Romo in the favorite analyst department, but the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback made a strong move on Sunday.

Romo, who is calling the Cincinnati Bengals against Kansas City Chiefs game, made a children’s show reference during Sunday’s game.

NFL fans are loving the “Paw Patrol” reference.

The reference: “Chase is on the case.”

Romo has three young boys, so Paw Patrol is probably a popular show in his household during the week.

The Chiefs are leading the Bengals, 21-14, on Sunday afternoon.

The game is airing on CBS.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.