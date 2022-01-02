NFL Fans Love What Tony Romo Said On Sunday

FOX’s Greg Olsen has been making a run at Tony Romo in the favorite analyst department, but the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback made a strong move on Sunday.
Romo, who is calling the Cincinnati Bengals against Kansas City Chiefs game, made a children’s show reference during Sunday’s game.
NFL fans are loving the “Paw Patrol” reference.
Tony Romo dropped a PAW PATROL reference for Ja’Marr Chase and has reclaimed his status as best analyst in football.
The reference: “Chase is on the case.”
Tony Romo just dropped a Paw Patrol reference. I love him ("Chase is on the case")
Romo has three young boys, so Paw Patrol is probably a popular show in his household during the week.
The Chiefs are leading the Bengals, 21-14, on Sunday afternoon.
The game is airing on CBS.