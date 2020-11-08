The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Fans Are Calling For 2 Coaches To Be Fired

A detail view of an NFL football as the Buffalo Bills play the Washington Redskins at FedExField.LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 20: A detail view of a football as the Buffalo Bills play the Washington Redskins at FedExField on December 20, 2015 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

We’re officially past the midway point of the 2020 National Football League regular season.

The halfway point of the regular season is before the 4 p.m. E.T. games start in Week 9. We hit that mark a couple of hours ago.

It’s been an NFL season unlike anything we’ve ever seen. The league has pushed through despite the global pandemic. While some games have been postponed and several players have tested positive, there haven’t been any massive hiccups yet. So far, we’re still on track to have a successful season.

Not everyone has been successful, though. We’ve already had two head coaches fired in Dan Quinn of the Falcons and Bill O’Brien of the Texans.

Who could be next?

Fans of two NFL teams seem to be done with their respective head coaches following Sunday’s losses:

  • Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears
  • Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions

It would be surprising if either of those coaches are fired during the regular season. However, both head coaches are likely on the hot seat once the offseason begins.

We could have some serious coaching movement in the NFC North division heading into 2021.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.