We’re officially past the midway point of the 2020 National Football League regular season.

The halfway point of the regular season is before the 4 p.m. E.T. games start in Week 9. We hit that mark a couple of hours ago.

It’s been an NFL season unlike anything we’ve ever seen. The league has pushed through despite the global pandemic. While some games have been postponed and several players have tested positive, there haven’t been any massive hiccups yet. So far, we’re still on track to have a successful season.

Not everyone has been successful, though. We’ve already had two head coaches fired in Dan Quinn of the Falcons and Bill O’Brien of the Texans.

Who could be next?

Fans of two NFL teams seem to be done with their respective head coaches following Sunday’s losses:

Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears

Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions

It’s time for Matt Nagy to give up play calling or be fired. If Nagy is fired, Ryan Pace must go too. #Bears #DaBears — Bear Goggles On (@BearGogglesOn) November 8, 2020

If I ran the Bears I'd walk into Nagy's office and say, "Either get Mitch into the game and coach him like your life depends in it…or clear your stuff out." — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) November 8, 2020

Has anyone from the Belichick tree done less with more than Matt Patricia? He took over a winning team with a top-10 QB. Nobody — not Mangini, not Crennel, not McDaniels (don’t @ me that Cutler was top 10), not Billy O, not Dimitroff or Pioli — inherited a better situation. — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) November 8, 2020

Matt Patricia done as Lions head coach Period. …………. — Mike Archambeau #OnePride DETROITLIONSvsEVERYBODY (@archambeaum3) November 8, 2020

It would be surprising if either of those coaches are fired during the regular season. However, both head coaches are likely on the hot seat once the offseason begins.

We could have some serious coaching movement in the NFC North division heading into 2021.