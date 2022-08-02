NFL Fans Not Buying Tom Brady's Recruiting Admission

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady has been doing some recruiting this offseason, even if he doesn't want to admit it.

Kyle Rudolph spoke recently about what went into signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and confirmed that Brady was recruiting him for "several weeks" before he signed.

Brady downplayed that to the media, noting that players want to come to the Bucs because they're a good team.

“Naturally, I’m an older player, and I’ve been very fortunate to know a lot of guys,” Brady said via ProFootballTalk. “Guys choose this team because of the team, not because of me. We have a great organization, great teammates, and I think people are excited to come join a great group of people, a great group of men."

Fans around the league aren't buying that answer.

The Bucs are set to be a Super Bowl contender again this season as they're great on both sides of the ball.

That definitely plays a role in players signing there, but it's also hard to pass up playing with Brady if he's doing the recruiting.