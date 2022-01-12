NFL Fans Not Buying What Andy Reid Said About Steelers

Andy Reid is widely regarded as one of the nicest men in the NFL. So we’ll just chalk these comments up to that.

During a Wednesday radio appearance, Reid told 93.7 “The Fan,” that the eighth-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers are playing “like a number one seed right now.”

While the Steelers are certainly now pushover, they’re far from a top team in the AFC. Especially with how the offense has performed for most of the season.

Suffice to say, fans aren’t buying Reid’s kind words.

“Andy please,” replied Pittsburgh columnist Gene Collier.

“Biggest yinzer on planet earth just laughed at this lol,” commented Jon Ledyard.

“If he said this with a straight face I do NOT want to play this man at poker,” tweeted a fan.

Carrington Harrison responded with an MLK clip.

“Ben: ‘We shouldn’t even be here,’ Reid: ‘The Steelers are playing the the #1 seed,’ Love this week,” one fan said. Noting, “Different ways teams are finding motivation.”

The Steelers are currently double-digit dogs to Andy Reid’s Chiefs this Sunday.