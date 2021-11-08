NFL Fans Not Happy With Troy Aikman On Sunday

NFL fans believe Troy Aikman was a little too harsh on Sunday.

Kansas City topped Green Bay, 13-7, on Sunday afternoon. The Packers were led by second-year quarterback Jordan Love, who was making his first NFL start in place of Aaron Rodgers, who was sidelined due to a positive test.

Love, a first round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, did not have a very good game. He completed 19 of 34 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Aikman seemed particularly critical of Love during the FOX broadcast. Many fans took to Twitter to complain about it.

Troy Aikman woke up and chose violence today lmaooo. feel like I’ve listened to a 3 hour J Love roast. — Austin Hansen (@austinjhansen) November 8, 2021

I would love to see peak Troy Aikman in the modern NFL. It would not go well. — Kent Swanson (@kent_swanson) November 8, 2021

Troy Aikman is now scolding Jordan Love — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) November 8, 2021

Aikman keeps talking about how badly Love is struggling and how much they miss Rodgers. I don’t believe he’s mentioned that Love is outplaying Mahomes. — Gary D'Amato (@garydamatogolf) November 7, 2021

aikman wasn't much better his second season, fwiw. i don't think aikman is being terribly harsh w.r.t. love, but he's giving little consideration to the circumstances that led to love playing this week. https://t.co/Y5mvciYhLG — bomani (@bomani_jones) November 8, 2021

not many qb's as good as aikman who were so doubted by their own coaches. switzer told him to beat the street. jimmy wasn't sold on him until he won a super bowl…and then he got replaced by switzer! https://t.co/9e3yIS3nda — bomani (@bomani_jones) November 8, 2021

Perhaps Aikman was being a little too harsh on Love, but hey, at the end of the day, it’s his job to analyze/criticize/praise depending on what transpires on the field.

Today, Aikman clearly felt that Love’s play was worthy of criticism.

Thankfully for the Packers, Rodgers is likely to return next week. Green Bay’s star quarterback is expected to be activated ahead of next Sunday’s game against Seattle.