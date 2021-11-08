The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Fans Not Happy With Troy Aikman On Sunday

fox NFL analyst troy aikman down on the fieldNEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 04: Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

NFL fans believe Troy Aikman was a little too harsh on Sunday.

Kansas City topped Green Bay, 13-7, on Sunday afternoon. The Packers were led by second-year quarterback Jordan Love, who was making his first NFL start in place of Aaron Rodgers, who was sidelined due to a positive test.

Love, a first round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, did not have a very good game. He completed 19 of 34 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Aikman seemed particularly critical of Love during the FOX broadcast. Many fans took to Twitter to complain about it.

Perhaps Aikman was being a little too harsh on Love, but hey, at the end of the day, it’s his job to analyze/criticize/praise depending on what transpires on the field.

Today, Aikman clearly felt that Love’s play was worthy of criticism.

Thankfully for the Packers, Rodgers is likely to return next week. Green Bay’s star quarterback is expected to be activated ahead of next Sunday’s game against Seattle.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.