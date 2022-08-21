NFL Fans Not Happy With Antonio Gibson's Role This Year

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 15: Antonio Gibson #24 of the Washington Football Team runs for a touchdown during their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 15, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson was one of the biggest surprises of the 2021 football season, topping 1,000 yards and showcasing some real playmaking ability.

Gibson seemed to be a lock to return to his starting role this year, but fans were shocked to find out that rookie Brian Robinson will likely get the majority of backfield touches in Washington's backfield this year.

And they weren't happy...

"Antonio Gibson dynasty managers every time they open up Twitter," one user said.

"Billy, this Antonio Gibson. He's a running back. He's talented and the fantasy community thinks he's a steal in the 7th Rd. His only defect is that he only plays on kickoffs," another tweeted.

"Josh Jacobs and David Montgomery officially welcoming Antonio Gibson to the RB dead zone:" commented Eric Moody.

"Can we get Antonio Gibson on the trade block?" asked Mike Clay. "Please and thanks."

We'll see if Antonio Gibson can find his way out of Ron Rivera's doghouse before regular season play begins.