What NFL Fans Are Saying About Ohio State’s Quarterback History

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins against Seattle.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 20: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Football Team walks off the field following their 20-15 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at FedExField on December 20, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Another former star Ohio State quarterback appears to have flamed out in the National Football League.

Monday afternoon, the Washington Football Team released 2019 first-round NFL Draft pick Dwayne Haskins. The former Buckeyes star lasted less than two full seasons in D.C.

Haskins started for Washington on Sunday in a loss to Carolina, but was benched in the second half. He struggled both on and off the field in D.C., breaking COVID-19 protocol on multiple occasions.

“This afternoon I met with Dwayne and informed him that we would be releasing him,” head coach Ron Rivera said in a statement. “I told him that I believe it benefits both parties that we go our separate ways. We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward.”

Haskins’ failure in D.C. is the latest example of former Ohio State quarterbacks struggling in the NFL. Here’s a list of some of the star quarterbacks the Buckeyes have had in the 21st century:

  • Craig Krenzel
  • Troy Smith
  • Terrelle Pryor
  • Braxton Miller
  • J.T. Barrett
  • Cardale Jones
  • Dwayne Haskins

None of them went on to experience success at the NFL level. Pryor probably had the best individual season, but it came at wide receiver.

NFL fans are now starting to wonder about Justin Fields. Will the Buckeyes current star quarterback be an outlier?

Teams with high NFL Draft picks are hoping that will be the case.

Ohio State has been one of the two or three best programs in college football over the last 10-15 years. The Buckeyes have produced some really, really good pros over that time. However, none of them have been quarterbacks.

It’s odd.

Fields has a chance to change that, though. The Ohio State quarterback is probably the best QB prospect the school has had in modern history. He should get drafted highly and have a chance to succeed at the next level.

History is not on his side, though.


