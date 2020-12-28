What NFL Fans Are Saying About Ohio State’s Quarterback History

Another former star Ohio State quarterback appears to have flamed out in the National Football League.

Monday afternoon, the Washington Football Team released 2019 first-round NFL Draft pick Dwayne Haskins. The former Buckeyes star lasted less than two full seasons in D.C.

Haskins started for Washington on Sunday in a loss to Carolina, but was benched in the second half. He struggled both on and off the field in D.C., breaking COVID-19 protocol on multiple occasions.

“This afternoon I met with Dwayne and informed him that we would be releasing him,” head coach Ron Rivera said in a statement. “I told him that I believe it benefits both parties that we go our separate ways. We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward.”

Haskins’ failure in D.C. is the latest example of former Ohio State quarterbacks struggling in the NFL. Here’s a list of some of the star quarterbacks the Buckeyes have had in the 21st century:

Craig Krenzel

Troy Smith

Terrelle Pryor

Braxton Miller

J.T. Barrett

Cardale Jones

Dwayne Haskins

None of them went on to experience success at the NFL level. Pryor probably had the best individual season, but it came at wide receiver.

The Ohio State QB history is so perplexing. Since 1980, they’ve had 20 different QBs lead the team in passing & list includes some elite college guys, but the only one to start more than 5 games and finish with a winning record in the NFL is… Mike Tomczak, who went undrafted. — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) December 28, 2020

NFL fans are now starting to wonder about Justin Fields. Will the Buckeyes current star quarterback be an outlier?

Teams with high NFL Draft picks are hoping that will be the case.

Dwayne Haskins has the highest-graded NFL season by an Ohio State QB since 2006 2019: 67.9 ranked 23rd in the NFL pic.twitter.com/ivAnMcak81 — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 28, 2020

Ohio State has been one of the two or three best programs in college football over the last 10-15 years. The Buckeyes have produced some really, really good pros over that time. However, none of them have been quarterbacks.

It’s odd.

Fields has a chance to change that, though. The Ohio State quarterback is probably the best QB prospect the school has had in modern history. He should get drafted highly and have a chance to succeed at the next level.

History is not on his side, though.