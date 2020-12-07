NFL Fans React To Steve Kornacki On ‘Sunday Night Football’

Hold on to your khakis, Steve Kornacki fans. The touchscreen king is back.

The MSNBC political correspondent made an epic crossover into the sporting world this evening, joining NBC’s Sunday Night Football to help break down the league’s playoff race in a way that only he can.

Kornacki stepped up to the video board to parse through some playoff-chance percentages for a few borderline teams.

For a look at the NFL Playoff Picture, let's go to the touchscreen with @SteveKornacki from @NBCNews! pic.twitter.com/CHkA17cO6D — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) December 7, 2020

Contender for this year’s best crossover: Steve Kornacki breaking down NFL playoff odds pic.twitter.com/r7oLASLVKM — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) December 7, 2020

And what a day it was for the beloved MSNBC analyst to join the show. Sunday was certainly exciting day for close finishes and playoff standing shakeups.

Kornacki started his AFC analysis with the Indianapolis Colts. Coming into the day, the Colts had a 53 percent chance of making it into the playoffs. After squeaking out a close 26-20 win over the Texans today, that percentage jumped to 63.

The winless New York Jets had the Las Vegas Raiders sweating this afternoon as well. Coming into today, the Raiders had a 47-percent playoff chance — afterwards, 49 percent. While this difference isn’t drastic by any means, the analyst says Las Vegas “averted catastrophe” with their miraculous game-winning touchdown. If the Raiders hadn’t pulled out the win, Kornacki projected a 10-15 percent chance.

With both the Colts and the Raiders currently sitting on the playoff bubble, their matchup next week has some massive playoff implications.

Wether it’s an election race or playoff race, you can always count on Steve Kornacki to give you what you need to know.