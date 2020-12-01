The Spun

NFL Fans React To Steve Levy’s Monday Night Performance

ESPN's Steve Levy calls an XFL game. He's in consideration for the Monday Night Football job.HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 07: ESPN play by play man Steve Levy, right, and analyst Greg McElroy call a XFL game between the Seattle Dragons and Houston Roughnecks at TDECU Stadium on March 07, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

NFL fans are still getting used to ESPN’s new Monday Night Football broadcasting team of Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese.

The new Monday Night Football broadcasting team made their debut to start the 2020 season. They are replacing last year’s team of Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten and Booger McFarland.

“We are a work in progress,” Levy said on The Pat McAfee Show this week. “I’d say the whole show is, but really specifically myself. I think I’m getting more comfortable every week.”

NFL fans shared their reactions to Levy’s Monday Night Football performance last night when the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Philadelphia Eagles.

One moment from Levy stood out – he almost appeared to be happy when Carson Wentz threw an interception, like he knew it was coming.

“And there’s the interception!” Steve Levy exclaimed when Wentz threw a pick in the fourth quarter.

Other NFL fans are starting to like this Monday Night Football team.

“I like this MNF crew. After recent teams have clearly lacked chemistry, this threesome is adept at listening. They don’t step on one another, create good conversations and know their stuff,” one fan tweeted.

“Honestly, they aren’t amazing, but yeah, at least they are tolerable,” another fan added.

Levy and his crew certainly didn’t hold back with their Carson Wentz criticism on Monday night.

How are you liking the new Monday Night Football crew so far?


