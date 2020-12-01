NFL Fans React To Steve Levy’s Monday Night Performance

NFL fans are still getting used to ESPN’s new Monday Night Football broadcasting team of Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese.

The new Monday Night Football broadcasting team made their debut to start the 2020 season. They are replacing last year’s team of Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten and Booger McFarland.

“We are a work in progress,” Levy said on The Pat McAfee Show this week. “I’d say the whole show is, but really specifically myself. I think I’m getting more comfortable every week.”

NFL fans shared their reactions to Levy’s Monday Night Football performance last night when the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Philadelphia Eagles.

One moment from Levy stood out – he almost appeared to be happy when Carson Wentz threw an interception, like he knew it was coming.

“And there’s the interception!” Steve Levy exclaimed when Wentz threw a pick in the fourth quarter.

"And there's the interception!'- Steve Levy saying that like he expected the Carson Wentz pick 😂. pic.twitter.com/BL5QHUUTYg — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 1, 2020

Other NFL fans are starting to like this Monday Night Football team.

“I like this MNF crew. After recent teams have clearly lacked chemistry, this threesome is adept at listening. They don’t step on one another, create good conversations and know their stuff,” one fan tweeted.

“Honestly, they aren’t amazing, but yeah, at least they are tolerable,” another fan added.

Levy and his crew certainly didn’t hold back with their Carson Wentz criticism on Monday night.

Steve Levy and Brian Griese took the gloves off and went after Carson Wentz from early in the second quarter, and they were relentless. Louis Riddick has been more measured, but also critical. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) December 1, 2020

How are you liking the new Monday Night Football crew so far?