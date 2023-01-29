NFL Fans React To 49ers' Backup QB Plan If Purdy, Johnson Can't Play

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers runs during an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have had awful injury luck throughout this season and it got worse on Sunday afternoon.

Third-string quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the first half of the NFC Championship Game and has barely played since. It led Josh Johnson to come in the game for him before he had to be taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion.

Purdy is now in the game, but he can still barely throw.

That has led NFL fans to speculate about how Christian McCaffrey could come in as the emergency quarterback if Purdy suffers a setback.

Seeing McCaffrey run a wildcat offense as the emergency quarterback would be something else.

It's also something Shanahan needs to consider even though there's less than a quarter left in the game. If Purdy can't throw at all, then he shouldn't be in.

You can watch the remainder of this game on FOX.