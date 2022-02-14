The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Fans React To Eminem’s Halftime Show Move

Eminem at the halftime show.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Eminem and Dr. Dre perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show just wrapped up from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California and many are calling it the greatest halftime show of all-time.

The Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem, among others.

Eminem took a knee at the end of his performance – something the NFL reportedly told him not to do.

The Comeback had more:

According to Puck, the NFL turned down a request by Eminem to kneel at some point during his portion of the performance. While it would’ve been rather poignant for the only White performer to take a knee, given the significance of kneeling within the context of the football field, it’s not a surprise that it was something the NFL didn’t want him to do.

Eminem did it anyway.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react.

The Bengals, meanwhile, are leading the Rams, 17-13, early in the second half.

The game is airing on NBC.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.