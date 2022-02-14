The Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show just wrapped up from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California and many are calling it the greatest halftime show of all-time.

The Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem, among others.

Eminem took a knee at the end of his performance – something the NFL reportedly told him not to do.

The Comeback had more:

According to Puck, the NFL turned down a request by Eminem to kneel at some point during his portion of the performance. While it would’ve been rather poignant for the only White performer to take a knee, given the significance of kneeling within the context of the football field, it’s not a surprise that it was something the NFL didn’t want him to do.

Eminem did it anyway.

Eminem takes a knee. The league told him not to, he did it anyway. pic.twitter.com/zoaYrGgCLn — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 14, 2022

NFL fans have taken to social media to react.

Hey Rog pic.twitter.com/BqHsEM0B9W — Phil in Michigan (@Pftsponge) February 14, 2022

NFL: Don’t take a knee, Eminem. Eminem: So you want me to definitely, 100%, absolutely take a knee? Got it. https://t.co/nFIPnDQuEb — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) February 14, 2022

If Eminem wants to take a knee he should take a knee. NFL can't stop him — Shady Times (@ShadyTimes) February 13, 2022

The Bengals, meanwhile, are leading the Rams, 17-13, early in the second half.

The game is airing on NBC.