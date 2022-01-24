NFL Fans React To Jim Nantz’s Honest Admission

The Kansas City Chiefs ran a bizarre trick play on third and short against the Buffalo Bills midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Divisional Round.

It didn’t work.

The Bills stuff the Chiefs’ rush attempt, forcing Kansas City to settle for a field goal, taking just a five point lead.

While CBS analyst Tony Romo praised the creative play call, play-by-play man Jim Nantz was pretty stunned by it.

Nantz had a brutally honest admission, revealing that he couldn’t believe the Chiefs took the ball out of Patrick Mahomes’ hands.

Many NFL fans agree.

Jim Nantz is carrying Romo. While he’s gushing about the “cool play call,” Nantz rightfully asks why the hell would you take the ball out of Mahomes’ hands on 3rd-and-1? — Alex Reimer (@AlexReimer1) January 24, 2022

CBS Jim Nantz is right. 3rd and 1 – and you take the ball out of Patrick Mahomes’ hands? Why? The Bills were ready. — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) January 24, 2022

Jim Nantz just called it! It’s 3rd and 1 and they took the ball out of Mahomes hands! — George “Riley” Panagakis (@grpwins) January 24, 2022

Romo calls it a "cool play call."

Tony, Tony, Tony.

3rd&1, I'm fine with Bell Dozer on a QB sneak but running option to the SHORT side of the field.

Nope, nope, nope.

Also, as Nantz said, "taking the ball out of Mahomes' hands." — RetiredSportsWriter (@SportsRetired) January 24, 2022

I'm with Nantz here. Take the ball out of Mahomes for a gadget play? "Not that the playoffs are on the line." "No. Nothing at all." #BillsvsChiefs — Marquis Johns (@weaksauceradio) January 24, 2022

The Chiefs are leading the Bills, 26-21, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night. The game is airing on CBS.

The winner advances to the AFC Championship Game.