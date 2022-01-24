The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Fans React To Jim Nantz’s Honest Admission

CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz at round one of the 2017 Masters Tournament in Augusta.AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 06: Jim Nantz, CBS Sportscaster, is seen on set during the first round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs ran a bizarre trick play on third and short against the Buffalo Bills midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Divisional Round.

It didn’t work.

The Bills stuff the Chiefs’ rush attempt, forcing Kansas City to settle for a field goal, taking just a five point lead.

While CBS analyst Tony Romo praised the creative play call, play-by-play man Jim Nantz was pretty stunned by it.

Nantz had a brutally honest admission, revealing that he couldn’t believe the Chiefs took the ball out of Patrick Mahomes’ hands.

Many NFL fans agree.

The Chiefs are leading the Bills, 26-21, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night. The game is airing on CBS.

The winner advances to the AFC Championship Game.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.