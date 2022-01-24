NFL Fans React To Jim Nantz’s Postgame Admission

Many NFL fans are in agreement with CBS play-by-play man Jim Nantz on Sunday evening – the league’s overtime format is not great.

The Chiefs just beat the Bills, 42-36, in overtime on Sunday night.

A back-and-forth affair from Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen featured just one of the quarterbacks in overtime. Mahomes and the Chiefs got the ball first and they did not give it up. Kansas City scored a game-winning touchdown in overtime, as they’re off to the AFC Championship Game.

Nantz had a brutally honest admission on the NFL’s overtime format.

“In overtime, the Bills never got a chance,” he said.

It would be nice if both offenses get a chance to score a touchdown in overtime. Perhaps the NFL’s competition committee will consider a change at some point.