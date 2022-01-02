NFL Fans React To Tony Romo’s John Madden Impression

Tony Romo has been calling the Chiefs-Bengals game on Sunday afternoon and tried to honor the late John Madden by doing an impression of him.

Madden passed away peacefully on Dec. 28 at the age of 85 after having a hall-of-fame coaching and broadcasting career.

He coached the Raiders for 10 years and won over 100 games during his tenure while also leading them to a Super Bowl Championship over the Vikings in 1976.

The NFL world wasn’t thrilled with Romo doing the impression and said as such on social media.

Tony Romo doing his John Madden impression pic.twitter.com/TnuIML67cC — McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 2, 2022

Despite that, Romo had the chance to call perhaps the game of the day. Chiefs-Bengals went down to the final seconds before Evan McPherson hit the game-winner to give the Bengals the AFC North title.

Cincinnati is in the playoffs for the first time since 2015 and will have a chance to win its first playoff game since 1991 in a couple of weeks.