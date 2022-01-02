The Spun

NFL Fans React To Tony Romo’s John Madden Impression

Tony Romo during a golf outing this year.SPRINGFIELD, MO - JULY 22: Tony Romo, former NFL quarterback, looks on from the 17th tee during the first round of the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr. Pepper at Highland Spring Country Club on July 22, 2021 in Springfield, Missouri. (Photo by James Gilbert/PGA TOUR)

Tony Romo has been calling the Chiefs-Bengals game on Sunday afternoon and tried to honor the late John Madden by doing an impression of him.

Madden passed away peacefully on Dec. 28 at the age of 85 after having a hall-of-fame coaching and broadcasting career.

He coached the Raiders for 10 years and won over 100 games during his tenure while also leading them to a Super Bowl Championship over the Vikings in 1976.

The NFL world wasn’t thrilled with Romo doing the impression and said as such on social media.

Despite that, Romo had the chance to call perhaps the game of the day. Chiefs-Bengals went down to the final seconds before Evan McPherson hit the game-winner to give the Bengals the AFC North title.

Cincinnati is in the playoffs for the first time since 2015 and will have a chance to win its first playoff game since 1991 in a couple of weeks.

