NFL Fans React To Tony Romo’s Performance On Sunday

Tony Romo and Jim Nantz on CBS.CBS.

Sunday afternoon’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers came down to the final play, with CBS’s Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call.

What more could NFL fans want?

The Cowboys beat the Chargers, 20-17, on a last-second field goal by Greg Zuerlein. The veteran NFL kicker drilled a 56-yard field goal as time expired to give his team the win. The Cowboys improved to 1-1 on the season with the win, while the Chargers dropped to 1-1.

Romo was as entertaining as ever during the contest. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback went viral for one particular moment.

Cowboys fan and FOX Sports 1 personality Skip Bayless felt that Romo was trying to “jinx” his old team down the stretch.

“It almost felt like Tony Romo was trying to jinx the Cowboys by forcing his great play-by-play man Jim Nance to call whether Zuerlein would make or miss the last-second field goal. That’s Tony’s job! Nance went with MAKE IT. Greg the Leg even beat the dreaded announcer’s jinx,” he joked.

The rest of the NFL world very much enjoyed Romo’s performance, though.

Romo doesn’t hold back when calling Cowboys games, either. He called out Dak Prescott for a bad interception earlier in the contest.

“That just wasn’t a great throw. No one was open. Just a poor decision on that one. He wants that one back,” he said.

The Cowboys will be back in primetime next week, when they take on the Eagles on Monday Night Football.

