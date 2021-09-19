NFL Fans React To Tony Romo’s Performance On Sunday

Sunday afternoon’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers came down to the final play, with CBS’s Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call.

What more could NFL fans want?

The Cowboys beat the Chargers, 20-17, on a last-second field goal by Greg Zuerlein. The veteran NFL kicker drilled a 56-yard field goal as time expired to give his team the win. The Cowboys improved to 1-1 on the season with the win, while the Chargers dropped to 1-1.

Romo was as entertaining as ever during the contest. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback went viral for one particular moment.

All time Romo sound pic.twitter.com/u6qrl8SVE3 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 19, 2021

Cowboys fan and FOX Sports 1 personality Skip Bayless felt that Romo was trying to “jinx” his old team down the stretch.

“It almost felt like Tony Romo was trying to jinx the Cowboys by forcing his great play-by-play man Jim Nance to call whether Zuerlein would make or miss the last-second field goal. That’s Tony’s job! Nance went with MAKE IT. Greg the Leg even beat the dreaded announcer’s jinx,” he joked.

It almost felt like Tony Romo was trying to jinx the Cowboys by forcing his great play-by-play man Jim Nance to call whether Zuerlein would make or miss the last-second field goal. That's Tony's job! Nance went with MAKE IT. Greg the Leg even beat the dreaded announcer's jinx. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 19, 2021

The rest of the NFL world very much enjoyed Romo’s performance, though.

Romo calling a Dallas game. 💙 — Cowboys Nation (@CowboysNation) September 19, 2021

It took @tonyromo to get my man “Hello Friends”Jim Nantz to call it! That was fun. A little role reversal and excellent TV! Well done, oh and thanks to Zurlein! 🤷‍♂️😂I don’t care who wins, but once Romo put it out there Jim had to take the bait. 👏 — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) September 19, 2021

I love how corny Romo is in the booth—to no ones surprise — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 19, 2021

Romo doesn’t hold back when calling Cowboys games, either. He called out Dak Prescott for a bad interception earlier in the contest.

“That just wasn’t a great throw. No one was open. Just a poor decision on that one. He wants that one back,” he said.

Tony Romo on the Dak Prescott interception: “That just wasn’t a great throw. No one was open. Just a poor decision on that one. He wants that one back.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 19, 2021

The Cowboys will be back in primetime next week, when they take on the Eagles on Monday Night Football.