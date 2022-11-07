NFL Fans React To What Kirk Cousins Looks Like Shirtless

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 05: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after defeating the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

It's been a sensational start to the season for Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. After winning just eight games in 2021, they've already won seven of their first eight games in 2022.

Naturally, after beating the Washington Commanders to become just the second team to reach seven wins this season, Cousins was in a celebratory mood. On the plane ride home, he was dancing shirtless in the aisle.

To the surprise of many though, Cousins was showing off something they didn't expect to see: Six-pack abs. The veteran quarterback is clearly in tremendous shape and everyone noticed.

The comments are flooded with fans who were floored by how ripped and fit the Vikings quarterback looked:

Kirk Cousins has made the Minnesota Vikings looked nearly flawless this season. Their only loss thus far came against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles - a game Cousins played extremely poorly in.

But since that loss to the Eagles, Cousins has completed 65-percent of his passes for 1,501 yards and 10 touchdowns with just three interceptions while averaging 250 yards per game.

Those are numbers you can make a playoff run in, and maybe even reach the Super Bowl with.

And all of it has come in the first year with Kevin O'Connell at the helm. It almost makes you wonder if coaching is what's held Cousins and the Vikings back from dominating their division for the past few years.