NFL Fans React To Tony Romo’s Performance On Sunday

We’re one half into the AFC Championship Game, with the Kansas City Chiefs leading the Buffalo Bills, 21-12, after two quarters of play.

CBS has the broadcast of this year’s AFC Championship Game, with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson on the call.

As always, fans are taking to Twitter to react to Romo’s performance. Most seem to be praising the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback for his job on Sunday night.

“I don’t understand how people don’t like Tony Romo. I guess they just want a commentator to tell you what you’re literally seeing instead of breaking things down so the average fan can better understand the complexity of the game,” one fan wrote.

Cowboys fans, meanwhile, are somewhat depressed listening to Romo call a championship game that also features former Dallas wide receiver Cole Beasley. Romo and Beasley formed quite a duo for the Cowboys.

Romo was pretty critical of the Buffalo Bills late in the first half for their decision to kick a field goal instead of going for it on fourth down near the goal line.

Former NFL head coach Tony Dungy agreed with Romo’s assessment.

“I agree with Tony Romo. I don’t think you’re going to beat Kansas City with FGs today,” the Hall of Fame head coach tweeted.

The Chiefs lead the Bills, 21-12, after two quarters of play.

The winner of this game will advance to the Super Bowl to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This year’s Super Bowl will air on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 7.