NFL Fans Are Freaking Out Over Russell Wilson’s Insane Bomb

Does anyone throw a better-looking deep ball than Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson? There are some worthy competitors, but we’re going to say no.

Wilson boosted his deep-ball claim on Sunday afternoon in Buffalo.

The Seahawks quarterback had one of the most-impressive bombs of the season. Wilson, on one foot, threw the ball 60-plus yards in the air for a relatively easy looking touchdown pass.

Throws like this shouldn’t be so easy:

what is this russell wilson throw 🤯@FieldGulls pic.twitter.com/0fN2zMhEci — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 8, 2020

But it’s Russell Wilson, so they are.

There’s a reason why NFL.com ranked Wilson the league’s No. 1 deep passer, after all:

At his current rate, Wilson is projected to throw 32 deep passing touchdowns, which is an absurd rate given that no one has thrown more than 13 in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016). He’s blazed to such a fast start by taking advantage of blossoming second-year wideout DK Metcalf, whom Wilson has targeted on six of his 11 deep passes, completing five of them for 220 yards and three scores. If Metcalf hadn’t pulled up before the goal line and allowed himself to be stripped of the ball against the Cowboys on Sunday, they’d have ANOTHER touchdown to add to his category, too.

Wilson has only added to those impressive numbers since that article was written, too.

Seattle, meanwhile, is trailing Buffalo, 44-34, with less than two minutes to play.