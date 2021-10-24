The Spun

NFL Fans Shocked By Patrick Mahomes’ Performance Today

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Who had Patrick Mahomes throwing interception after interception this season?

Anyone? Bueller?

The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-3 on the regular season, but they’re currently getting blown out by the Tennessee Titans. Kansas City’s defense has been bad this season, but Mahomes hasn’t been protecting the ball, either.

Perhaps he’s pressing – or perhaps he just hasn’t been as accurate as normal – but he’s already thrown nine interceptions this year.

It’s pretty crazy to believe.

What is going on with Mahomes and the Chiefs?

“Another week, another INT for Patrick Mahomes and this time already down 17-0. He has now thrown 16 INTs his past 16 starts. INT number 9 on the season for Mahomes, the *most* in the NFL. Even more than rookies like Zach Wilson etc..” Dov Kleiman added.

“I don’t know what to do with the team being THIS bad two years after winning the super bowl. Like, I want to give them a grace period, I never expected more than one. But the defense is so embarrassing and the offense feels like it has to score in 10 seconds every possession,” another Chiefs fan added.

Patrick Mahomes threw his NINTH interception of the season. He didn’t throw more than six in each of the last two seasons,” Yahoo! Sports added.

Mahomes has thrown an interception in six straight games.

The Chiefs are trailing the Titans, 24-0, toward the end of the second quarter.

