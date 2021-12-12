NFL Fans Shocked By Scene At FedEx Field Today

What just happened at FedEx Field?

The Dallas Cowboys are leading the Washington Football Team, 27-8, on Sunday afternoon. That’s not what’s shocking fans on social media, though.

The following video is…

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke was seen picking up a pair of scissors on the field during the second half of Sunday’s game.

Seriously.

Heinicke casually picks up scissors on FedEx field. 😳 pic.twitter.com/hS0HIQiC2b — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) December 12, 2021

How long were the scissors there? They were likely dropped by a trainer. Hopefully they weren’t there during an actual play.

Did Heineke just find scissors that were laying on the field what are we doing — Jeff Cavanaugh (@JC1053) December 12, 2021

Did Heinicke just pick up a random pair of scissors that was laying on Washington’s trash field — Cowboys Nation (@CowboysNation) December 12, 2021

Son! I saw that like… how is that even possible. SCISSORS JUST LYING ON THE FIELD BEING PICKED UP BY THE GUY LEAVING IN AN INJURY https://t.co/lhQpWJ80yX — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) December 12, 2021

ELITE awareness by Taylor Heinicke to see a pair of SCISSORS just laying on the field – wtf — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) December 12, 2021

Props to Heinicke for spotting the pair of scissors on the ground. Things could have turned really dangerous if he hadn’t.

FedEx Field has always been somewhat of a controversial playing surface – just ask former quarterback Robert Griffin III – but we can’t say we’ve seen scissors on the field before.