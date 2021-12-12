The Spun

NFL Fans Shocked By Scene At FedEx Field Today

Dallas Cowboys players at FedEx Field.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 12: Ezekiel Elliott #21 and Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys take a moment prior to the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on December 12, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

What just happened at FedEx Field?

The Dallas Cowboys are leading the Washington Football Team, 27-8, on Sunday afternoon. That’s not what’s shocking fans on social media, though.

The following video is…

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke was seen picking up a pair of scissors on the field during the second half of Sunday’s game.

Seriously.

How long were the scissors there? They were likely dropped by a trainer. Hopefully they weren’t there during an actual play.

Props to Heinicke for spotting the pair of scissors on the ground. Things could have turned really dangerous if he hadn’t.

FedEx Field has always been somewhat of a controversial playing surface – just ask former quarterback Robert Griffin III – but we can’t say we’ve seen scissors on the field before.

