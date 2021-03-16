NFL Fans Are Speculating About Odell Beckham’s Cryptic Message

During NFL free agency, even a two-word message can send the entire football world into a frenzy.

On Tuesday afternoon, Odell Beckham Jr. did just that. Taking to Twitter with a cryptic message, the Cleveland Browns’ superstar wideout created quite the stir.

“2nd act,” Beckham wrote.

2nd act. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 16, 2021

When superstar athletes tweet messages like this, fans’ imaginations tend to run wild.

While the replies to this tweet were full of edited jersey swaps and fan pleas from around the league, a couple theories stick out as the frontrunners. After leaving the New York Giants for Cleveland in 2019, many argue that this return to football would be his “3rd act.”

So what does this message mean?

One theory is that the “2nd” could indicate a possible return to New York. After he was selected by the Giants 12th overall in the 2014 NFL, Beckham lit up the league in his rookie season — logging a league-leading 108.8 yards per game and earning his first of three Pro Bowl appearances. Through five years with the franchise, the star wideout collected 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns. His career in New York ended with a gruesome ankle injury in Week 5 of the 2017 season.

Another theory is that he’s hinting at a “2nd act” with the Browns. In a Week 7 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, Beckham suffered yet another devastating season-ending injury — this time a torn ACL. But, even without their three-time Pro Bowler, the Browns were able to make the playoffs for the first time in 18 years. As an up-and-coming franchise, Cleveland could be a great place for Beckham to continue his NFL career.

However, NFL insider Kim Jones appears to have cleared up the speculation.

.@KimJonesSports said on NFL Network that she texted Odell about his tweets and he’s just talking about coming back strong from the ACL https://t.co/CnBOjkNgdx — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 16, 2021

So, there you have it.