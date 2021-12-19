NFL Fans Stunned By Bill Belichick’s Decision Tonight

The Spun

Bill Belichick is the greatest head coach in NFL history, but even the all-time New England Patriots great can be criticized once in a while.

Saturday night, the criticism is probably justifiable.

The New England Patriots are trailing the 20-10, late in the fourth quarter. Belichick made the odd decision to kick a field goal down 13 points, rather than going for a touchdown.

It’s a bizarre decision, because it turned a two-possession game into a two-possession game. Most head coaches would be crushed for a move like that.

Belichick is facing some major criticism for the move on Saturday night.

Perhaps Belichick’s questionable decision will pay off later on Saturday evening, but it’s not looking good right now.

New England trails Indianapolis, 20-10, with about four minutes to play in the contest.

The game is airing on NFL Network.

