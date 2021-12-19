NFL Fans Stunned By Bill Belichick’s Decision Tonight

Bill Belichick is the greatest head coach in NFL history, but even the all-time New England Patriots great can be criticized once in a while.

Saturday night, the criticism is probably justifiable.

The New England Patriots are trailing the 20-10, late in the fourth quarter. Belichick made the odd decision to kick a field goal down 13 points, rather than going for a touchdown.

It’s a bizarre decision, because it turned a two-possession game into a two-possession game. Most head coaches would be crushed for a move like that.

Belichick is facing some major criticism for the move on Saturday night.

Bill Belichick is the greatest coach in sports history. Next sentence… Why the hell would you kick FG? — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) December 19, 2021

Did literal Bill Belichick just kick to make a two possession game a two possession game????? — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) December 19, 2021

You kick that FG ONLY if you don’t fear Wentz. You are still at a two score game so you know that one more score from Indy ends it. Belichick doesn’t think the Colts will score again. — Dawgs By Nature (@DawgsByNature) December 19, 2021

Listen, I’m not gonna try to pretend I’m smarter than Bill Belichick…but why would he kick that??? It went from a two possession game to a…two possession game? I don’t get that one. — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) December 19, 2021

C'mon, Bill. Kick a field goal down 13 with only 9 minutes left? That decision cost the #Patriots nearly half of their win probability. That's why Belichick is 30th in our CCI metric, which analyzes 4th down decision making.#NEvsIND #ForeverNE #ForTheShoe — EdjSports (@edjsports) December 19, 2021

Perhaps Belichick’s questionable decision will pay off later on Saturday evening, but it’s not looking good right now.

New England trails Indianapolis, 20-10, with about four minutes to play in the contest.

The game is airing on NFL Network.