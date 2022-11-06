NFL Fans Stunned By Jets' Win On Sunday Afternoon

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

6-3 has a nice ring to it out in East Rutherford.

After taking down the Super Bowl-favorite Bills in MetLife, the New York Jets returned to their winning ways and earned a signature win for head coach Robert Saleh on Sunday.

NFL fans couldn't believe the outcome on Twitter.

"Zach Wilson bounces back in Jets' shocking upset win over Bills," reported the New York Post.

"A WIN AGAINST THE BILLS MAKES THE NEW YORK JETS THE FIRST TEAM TO HIT THEIR 'OVER' ON WIN TOTALS THIS SEASON!!!" tweeted SportsLine.

"Biggest win for the Jets since…?" floated Matt Miller.

"They said it was Un winnable…best freakin Jets win in a decade," said Evan Roberts.

"Jets may have to go back to SB contender tier," tweeted Big Cat. "What a win."

"Jets turning that corner slowly but surely. Huge win for them," said ESPN's Louis Riddick.

J-E-T-S.