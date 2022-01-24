The Spun

NFL Fans Stunned By What Tony Romo Said On Sunday

NFL fans were pretty surprised by what CBS announcer Tony Romo said about running quarterbacks on Sunday afternoon.

The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Sunday evening.

During the broadcast, Romo appeared to say that no one is better at running for long first downs than Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

Allen and Mahomes are certainly mobile – Allen, especially – but neither of them are as feared in the running game as Lamar Jackson.

Ravens fans were quick to take to social media to point it out.

Ravens fans also believe that Romo took another shot at Jackson when he mentioned some of the AFC’s great young quarterbacks.

Jackson, of course, is a former NFL MVP. He’s deserving of a lot of respect, but then again, the Ravens missed out on the playoffs this year.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.