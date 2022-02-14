The Spun

NFL Fans Surprised By Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer

Super Bowl halftime show.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Snoop Dogg performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Only five performers were confirmed for the Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California:

  • Dr. Dre
  • Snoop Dogg
  • Eminem
  • Mary J. Blige
  • Kendrick Lamar

We got a surprise sixth, though.

50 Cent was the second act of the Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The Rams are leading the Bengals, 13-10, heading into halftime of Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The second half will begin shortly.

