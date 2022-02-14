NFL Fans Surprised By Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer

Only five performers were confirmed for the Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California:

Dr. Dre

Snoop Dogg

Eminem

Mary J. Blige

Kendrick Lamar

We got a surprise sixth, though.

50 Cent was the second act of the Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Snoop Dogg, Dr Dre and 50 Cent in the half time show pic.twitter.com/M9WrwRKn8r — SPORTbible (@sportbible) February 14, 2022

50 CENT UPSIDE DOWN LIKE THE VIDEO 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) February 14, 2022

Looks like 50 Cent been spending a lot of time at the candy shop — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) February 14, 2022

The Rams are leading the Bengals, 13-10, heading into halftime of Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The second half will begin shortly.