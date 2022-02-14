NFL Fans Surprised By Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer

Only five performers were confirmed for the Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California:
- Dr. Dre
- Snoop Dogg
- Eminem
- Mary J. Blige
- Kendrick Lamar
We got a surprise sixth, though.
50 Cent was the second act of the Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
The Rams are leading the Bengals, 13-10, heading into halftime of Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
The second half will begin shortly.