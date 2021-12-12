NFL Fans Surprised By Tony Romo’s Admission Sunday

Has CBS analyst Tony Romo been watching the Buffalo Bills as of late?

NFL fans are skeptical based on what the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback said about the AFC East contenders on Sunday afternoon.

Buffalo is getting crushed by Tampa Bay. It’s 24-3, Buccaneers, heading into the start of the third quarter on CBS.

During the first half, Romo admitted that he was stunned by the Bills’ performance, claiming he hadn’t seen Buffalo get overwhelmed like they are today.

“Tony Romo saying the Bills haven’t been overwhelmed like this, makes me feel like he hasn’t watched many of their recent games,” Bradley Gelber tweeted.

“Colts game a few weeks ago,” one fan wrote back.

“Exactly,” another fan said.

A couple of weeks ago, the Bills were crushed by the Colts, 41-15. Most of their other losses have been close, but they’ve certainly been overwhelmed before.

Sunday afternoon’s game between Buffalo and Tampa Bay is airing on CBS.