NFL Fans Were Annoyed With Tony Romo Last Week

Tony Romo and Jim Nantz on CBS.CBS.

Tony Romo is the best in-game analyst in football – and arguably the best of all-time – but he got on some fans’ nerves during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game last week.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback almost went overboard in his defense of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady, 43, has struggled with turnovers this season. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has thrown several interceptions for the Buccaneers. Brady does not appear to be completely comfortable in Bruce Arians’ pass-heavy, deep-ball preferred system.

Romo made sure to defend Brady with nearly every incompletion and bad throw last week. At a certain point, NFL fans had enough of it.

“This one’s on Mike Evans. Brady throws a bad ball, but…” Romo said of Brady on one throw.

It mostly came down to the simple fact that quarterbacks don’t like to blame other quarterbacks. Romo and Brady are friends and surely talked before the Bucs vs. Chiefs game. Brady likely told Romo that he’s not fully comfortable in Arians’ system and Romo hammered that home on Sunday afternoon.

Not everyone was bothered by it, though.

Brady and the Bucs are off this week.

Tampa Bay will return to the field next Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs are 7-5 on the season.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.