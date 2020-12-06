NFL Fans Were Annoyed With Tony Romo Last Week

Tony Romo is the best in-game analyst in football – and arguably the best of all-time – but he got on some fans’ nerves during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game last week.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback almost went overboard in his defense of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady, 43, has struggled with turnovers this season. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has thrown several interceptions for the Buccaneers. Brady does not appear to be completely comfortable in Bruce Arians’ pass-heavy, deep-ball preferred system.

Romo made sure to defend Brady with nearly every incompletion and bad throw last week. At a certain point, NFL fans had enough of it.

“This one’s on Mike Evans. Brady throws a bad ball, but…” Romo said of Brady on one throw.

Exact quote from Tony Romo after the egregious overthrow by Brady on 3rd down: “This one’s on Mike Evans. Brady throws a bad ball, but…” Excited for 3 hours of explanations of how nothing is ever actually Tom Brady’s fault, even the obviously terrible throws! — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 29, 2020

It mostly came down to the simple fact that quarterbacks don’t like to blame other quarterbacks. Romo and Brady are friends and surely talked before the Bucs vs. Chiefs game. Brady likely told Romo that he’s not fully comfortable in Arians’ system and Romo hammered that home on Sunday afternoon.

Quarterbacks hate to blame quarterbacks — Ryan Wing (@RyanWingFOX11) November 29, 2020

Not everyone was bothered by it, though.

Romo wants the Bucs to run more motion. They run the 32nd most. He has said it three times now. He is probably right and all, but they are unlikely to install an entire new offense right now during a game against the SB champs. I would guess. — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) November 29, 2020

Brady and the Bucs are off this week.

Tampa Bay will return to the field next Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs are 7-5 on the season.