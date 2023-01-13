NFL Fans Want 1 Coach Fired Over Controversial Decision

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: A general view of the field before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on October 04, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Although the Chargers clinched a playoff berth this season, a large portion of the NFL world believes head coach Brandon Staley should be fired.

In Week 18, Staley gave his starters significant playing time against the Broncos. It was a questionable decision considering the Chargers couldn't improve their playoff seeding.

Staley's decision immediately backfired in the first half. Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams left the game with a back injury.

On Friday, it was reported that Williams suffered a fracture in his back. He'll miss this weekend's playoff game against the Jaguars.

Regardless of what happens this Saturday, NFL fans think Staley should get fired.

"Staley should be fired no matter what happens tomorrow," Andy Johnson of 1080 The Fan said.

"I initially thought making the playoffs would be enough for Brandon Staley to keep his job," Mark Gunnels tweeted. "Now, I think it’s likely he’s fired if they lose tomorrow. Playing his starters in a meaningless game made zero sense. Sean Payton is waiting."

"Staley should be fired," Joe DiBiase wrote.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith also thinks Staley should be on the hot seat.

"If the Los Angeles Chargers lose this game to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Brandon Staley will be fired," Smith said. "Period. He will deserve it. Period."

Staley has already said that he stands by his Week 18 decision.

“I stand behind what we did in that football game,” Staley said, via the L.A. Times. “All my players are really important to me. There were a lot of players that were playing in that game that were in harm’s way. That’s just the nature of football."

We'll see if Staley's questionable decision hurts the Chargers this Saturday.