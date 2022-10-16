NFL Fans Were Furious Over Missed Tripping Call Against Josh Allen

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after being defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Today's "primetime" game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills has been as good as advertised - mostly. But the officiating has been a major issue, with one play in particular getting on everyone's nerves.

In the fourth quarter, Chiefs defender Chris Jones was able to take down Bills quarterback Josh Allen for a sack. But while doing so, he extended his legs to trip Allen up.

Allen called for a tripping flag, but none came. Were the game in Buffalo, fans probably would have been pouring the boos onto the field. Instead, it brought up fourth down.

But while the crowd was fine with the no-call, fans and analysts on Twitter weren't. Many have taken the referees and the NFL to task for failing to call a clearly dirty play.

Fortunately for the Buffalo Bills, they were able to overcome that problem and get the win thanks to a brilliant fourth quarter touchdown pass from Allen to Dawson Knox with less than two minutes remaining.

The Bills are now 5-1 on the season and look like the best team in the AFC - possibly the entire NFL.

It's going to take a lot more than some bad officiating to stop the Bills from dominating the NFL this year.