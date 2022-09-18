NFL Fans Were Furious With 'Sunday Ticket' This Afternoon

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: A general view of atmosphere at DIRECTV CELEBRATES 25th Season of NFL SUNDAY TICKET at Nomad Hotel Los Angeles on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for NFL SUNDAY TICKET on DIRECTV)

The 2022 NFL season will mark the final year that DirecTV will have ownership of the NFL Sunday Ticket broadcasting service. But after today's debacle with the service, fans won't be at all happy to see them gone.

Across the country, NFL fans were fuming at the NFL Sunday Ticket for being down due to technical issues. All of the service's methods for distribution - digital viewing, online and in-app - struggled mightily to give fans the games they wanted to see.

Unfortunately, this is becoming a theme for DirecTV this season. They had similar outages last week and sent an email to customers, assuring them that the issues had been resolved.

Clearly DirecTV was mistaken - assuming they're being honest.

All over Twitter there are posts from angry fans and even NFL analysts raging about the service disruptions. All of them have the same conclusion: They can't wait for DirecTV to be gone:

The NFL Sunday Ticket is the only service that allows fans to watch every game around the country including out of network games. It has been DirecTV's exclusive property for decades.

But the deal is set to expire at the end of this season and some of the richest companies in the world are lining up to bid for the rights. Apple and Amazon rank among the favorites to potentially secure it.

DirecTV will not be missed by anyone. But if whoever takes it over doesn't show even more care for the product, they won't be welcome with open arms for long.