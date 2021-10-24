NFL Fans Were Shocked By Cris Collinsworth’s Admission Last Week

The Seattle Seahawks might be getting their star quarterback back sooner than we thought.

Russell Wilson is out with a finger injury, but the superstar quarterback could reportedly be activated off the IR pretty soon.

The Seahawks quarterback will reportedly have a pin removed from his finger and an immediate activation off the IR is possible.

From the report:

Wilson is having the pin removed from his middle finger within the next week and there’s a shot at an immediate return from injured reserve, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Saturday on Good Morning Football Weekend. Wilson is eligible for a return in Week 10. The Seahawks QB underwent surgery one day after spraining the middle finger of his throwing hand in a Thursday night loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Wilson was placed on injured reserve five days later, meaning he’d miss a minimum of three games. The injury snapped Wilson’s streak of 149 consecutive regular-season starts to begin his career, which was the longest active streak in the NFL.

This would obviously be huge for the Seahawks, who are not close to the same team without Wilson on the field.

It took some time for Cris Collinsworth to realize that, though.

Last weekend, the Seahawks played the Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Fans were stunned by Collinsworth’s admission during the game.

“I didn’t know (Russell Wilson) is quite so significant to this team, as he is proving to be…” he said on the air.

Cris Collinsworth just said he didn't realize how important/critical Russell Wilson was to the #Seahawks' success… Um, what? — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) October 18, 2021

OK, this from Collinsworth is tough to reason with: "I didn't know (Russell Wilson) is quite so significant to this team, as he is proving to be…" He's carried them for 4+ seasons now. It's a common NFL thesis. — Greg Brady (@gregbradyTO) October 18, 2021

Collinsworth said he didn't know that Russell Wilson was as important to the Seahawks as he's turned out to be which is a wild thing to say. — #Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) October 18, 2021

Collinsworth is surprised how important Russell Wilson is to the Seahawks…. pic.twitter.com/PP6ukBfYhq — Rick Monti (@Aldo_Monti) October 18, 2021

We’re not quite sure why Collinsworth would think that, but thankfully for the Seahawks, it sounds like they could be getting their quarterback back pretty soon.