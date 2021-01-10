The Spun

NFL Finalizes Decision On Steelers vs. Browns Game

A closeup of a Cleveland Browns helmet on the field.CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Sunday night’s playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns is officially a go.

Cleveland has dealt with multiple COVID-19 cases this week. The Browns will be without some players and coaches, including head coach Kevin Stefanski.

However, the positive test results have stopped on Sunday.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that the Browns had no new positive tests on Sunday morning. Tonight’s game in Pittsburgh is officially a go.

That’s great news.

“No new positive tests today in Cleveland, per source. All games today are a go,” he reported on Sunday morning.

As mentioned earlier, the Browns will be without their head coach, who is forced to watch tonight’s game from home.

Stefanski is reportedly feeling OK, but he’ll be watching the biggest game of his career from his basement.

“Like so many Browns’ fans in Cleveland, Stefanski will be in the basement of his home tonight, watching the game on a 60-inch HD TV, alone, no family or friends around, with his phone off,” the longtime ESPN insider tweeted.

Cleveland and Pittsburgh are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T.

The game will be televised on NBC.


