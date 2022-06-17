NFL Fines Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy: Fans React

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the football world learned that Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy received a fine from the NFL.

According to a report from ESPN's Cowboys reporter Todd Archer, McCarthy received a $100,000 fine this year. Why? Well, the Cowboys were practicing a little too physically.

"For the second straight year Mike McCarthy was fined by the NFL for having practices that were deemed too physical, according to owner Jerry Jones," Archer reported. "After being fined $50,000 last year, McCarthy was docked $100,000 and the Cowboys have lost an organized team activity for 2023."

Fans couldn't help but poke some fun after the fine.

"No wonder they only practiced 1 day of the 3 day camp. Lol," one fan said.

One fan thinks the team needs some more physical practices after their loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs.

"Better make em physical after what San Fran did to us," the fan said.

Others think the fine is a bit ridiculous considering the NFL is a physical sport.

"The head coach is getting punished for having his players act physical in the most physical sport on Earth…" the fan said.

Should McCarthy have received a fine?