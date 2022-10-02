NFL First Round Pick Carted Off Field Sunday Afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAR 02: Treylon Burks #WO05 of the Arkansas Razorbacks speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans suffered a potential big loss on Sunday afternoon against the Indianapolis Colts.

Wide receiver Treylon Burks got carted off the field during the fourth quarter. He had his cleat and his sock off on his left foot as he was sitting on the cart.

Burks had two receptions for 14 yards before he had to leave the game.

Coming into this game, Burks had eight receptions for 115 yards and three touchdowns. He'll now leave this game with 10 receptions for 129 yards heading into Week 5.

There's been no update from Titans head coach Mike Vrabel yet but their game also just ended. The Titans held on to beat the Colts, 24-17, and are now 2-2 on the season.

Hopefully, this injury is nothing serious for the former first-round pick. He played at Arkansas before getting selected by the Titans this past April.