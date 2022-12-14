NFL Franchise Announces $100 Million-Plus Stadium Upgrade

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 17: A general view of the Denver Broncos new entrance tunnel before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 17, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Empower Stadium is about to look a little more modern.

The Denver Broncos have just announced that Empower Stadium at Mile High will get over $100 million in upgrades before the 2023 season begins.

The upgrades include improvements to the videoboards, premium hospitality areas, concession stands, elevators, and the Broncos Team Store, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

These upgrades come just a few months after the Walton Family purchased the team for $4.65 billion. There are currently nine years left on the EmPower Field lease after the stadium opened in 2001.

"This significant investment in Empower Field at Mile High — the largest in the stadium's history — demonstrates the deep commitment by the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group to immediately and continually provide the best possible experience for our fans," President Damani Leech said in a statement. "As we look toward the future with the long-term plans for our stadium, we are equally focused on the present to ensure Empower Field at Mile High remains a premier sports and entertainment venue."

When it comes to the video board, the Broncos will be expanding it by 70 percent.

The Broncos will be hoping that these upgrades bring even more fans to the stadium.