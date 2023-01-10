NFL Franchise Announces Major Donation To Combat Gun Violence

The Philadelphia Eagles are doing their part to combat gun violence in their city with a massive donation to several local nonprofits looking to make a change.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the Eagles shared that $410,350 has been invested into their community in an effort to fix the issue. Saying via a press release that their goal is to help break the cycles of poverty and violence that lead to these unfortunate events:

In Philadelphia, gun violence continues to be a major concern and has disproportionately affected underserved communities of color. In 2022, Philadelphia experienced 516 homicides, surpassing a city record for annual homicides for the second year in a row dating back to at least 1960.

Eagles running back Miles Sanders also dropped a statement, saying that he can relate to many of the kids who see these things on a day-to-day basis and understands how he and others in the NFL can help make a difference.

We're in a time in this country where a lot of our youth, especially, are at risk. This issue hits home for me because I came from a similar type of environment, and I know what it takes to get out of those situations. A lot of these kids look up to guys like us, and it's our responsibility to provide a source of inspiration for them and show them there is a way out. We can do this by investing in programs and initiatives that address the root causes of poverty and provide opportunities for those who have been trapped in it for far too long.

A nice start to helping change begin in the City of Brotherly Love.