NFL Franchise Donates $1 Million To Uvalde School District

The Las Vegas Raiders have donated $1 million to the Uvalde school district in the wake of last month's mass shooting at Robb Elementary.

The story was featured on the front page of the Uvalde Leader-News.

The donation will go toward the implementation of "impenetrable doors," indoor and outdoor cameras and "unscalable" fences, per the Leader-News.

Team owner Mark Davis said the donation decision came after conversations with ex-Raider and Uvalde native Vann McElroy.

"We are proud to be a part of something to make the children in these schools safer," Davis said. "Two weeks ago, I had a conversation with Vann. He told me about the hurt his hometown was going through.

"Vann told me that he had a grandson attending public school. He said his family thought about having him go to a private school next year, but he wanted him to attend public school as Vann and his son had done growing up in Uvalde.

"He said Uvalde was in pain and needed help. I asked him what we could do to help ease that pain."