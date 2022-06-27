NFL Franchise Officially Sued Over Deshaun Watson Situation

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 23: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Texans 32-30. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson may have settled the majority of the civil cases against him, but it's clear that we're far from the end of hearing about the many allegations he's facing.

In a press release, attorney Tony Buzbee announced that a lawsuit against the Houston Texans has been filed for their alleged role in enabling Watson's alleged misconduct while he was a member of their team. Buzbee said that there is "overwhelming evidence" that the Texans either knew or should have known about that conduct.

“Today we filed the first case of what will likely be many against the Houston Texans related to Deshaun Watson’s behavior,” Buzbee said, via ProFootballTalk. “Suffice it to say, the overwhelming evidence collected indicating that the Houston Texans enabled Watson’s behavior is incredibly damning. We believe the Texans knew or most certainly should have known of Watson’s conduct. Beyond that, we believe the filing speaks for itself.”

Buzbee has also stated that more lawsuits against the Texans from more claimants are on the way.

In response, the Texans have released a statement of their own. The team said that they are continuing to take "the necessary steps" to address the allegations.

“We are aware of the lawsuit filed against us today. Since March 2021, we have fully supported and complied with law enforcement and the various investigations. We will continue to take the necessary steps to address the allegations against our organization.”

Part of the lawsuit contends that Deshaun Watson brought a nondisclosure agreement provided by the Texans with him to a massage with a woman.

The claimant says that Watson went on to assault and harass her during the massage.

Watson is set to meet with the NFL this week about a potential punishment for the 2022 season.