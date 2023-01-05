NFL Franchise Owner Turned 100 Years Old Thursday

CHICAGO - SEPTEMBER 12: A general view of the stadium as the Chicago Bears ready for the first play from scrimmage on their own 19 yardline against the Detroit Lions on September 12, 2004 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Lions defeated the Bears 20-16. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

On Thursday, Bears owner Virginia Halas McCaskey celebrated her 100th birthday.

McCaskey, the eldest child of George Halas Sr., has been an executive for the Bears since 1983.

McCaskey has now become the oldest primary owner of an NFL franchise. This Sunday's game will mark the end of her 40th season at the helm.

Even though this is a huge milestone for McCaskey, she doesn't want to make a big deal about it. Her son, Bears chairman George H. McCaskey, made that very clear.

"She put us on notice months ago that she did not want a big deal made and she wanted a quiet, small family celebration," he said.

It doesn't sound like the Bears will have a special presentation for her before Sunday's game.

Georgia McCaskey described his mother as the "guiding force" behind everything the Bears do - on and off the field.

We're wishing McCaskey all the best on her 100th birthday.