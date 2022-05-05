NFL Franchise Parent Company Executive Abruptly Leaves

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: A detailed view of an NFL shield logo painted on the field before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on November 24, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 24-21. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Detroit Lions/Getty Images)

An executive from the Carolina Panthers has reportedly left his job after being hired just three months ago.

Nick Kelly was the CEO of Tepper Sports & Entertainment before deciding to abruptly leave. This comes only a week after owner David Tepper was praising him, per Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

When Kelly was the CEO, he got to oversee both the Panthers and the Charlotte FC soccer team out of the MLS.

The move could have to do with the team's new headquarters being abandoned in South Carolina, but no official reason has been given yet.

Tepper will now have to find a replacement for Kelly as the organization is in some murky waters right now.

The Panthers have to be better this upcoming season or there could be big changes coming on and off the field.