NFL Hall of Fame Defensive Lineman Has Died At 68

An NFL Hall of Fame defensive lineman has tragically passed away at the age of 68, according to multiple reports on Thursday morning.

Fred Dean, a standout defensive end for the San Diego Chargers and the San Francisco 49ers, passed away on Wednesday.

The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was a second round pick in the 1975 NFL Draft out of Louisiana Tech. He began his career with the Chargers, playing in San Diego from 1975-1981. Dean then played for the San Francisco 49ers from 1981-1985.

Dean was a two-time Super Bowl champion and a four-time Pro Bowler. He was named the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1981. Dean was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has confirmed his passing.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Fred Dean,” Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said in a statement on Thursday. “He exemplified many of the values learned from this great game — commitment, integrity, courage — over the course of his life. Our thoughts and prayers are with Fred’s wife, Pam, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Fred’s memory.”

NFL Hall of Famer Fred Dean, a former Chargers and 49ers standout, has passed away. He was 68. pic.twitter.com/8XjyKwxNP3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2020

Our thoughts are with Fred’s family and friends during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.