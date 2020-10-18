Adam Schefter Has Major Update On Week 6 NFL Games

The Spun

It’s been a wild few weeks for the NFL as the league has dealt with a number of coronavirus outbreaks. Sunday, it got a bit of a reprieve.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting Sunday morning that there are no new positive COVID-19 test results across the league. All games that are scheduled for Sunday will be played. It’s great news considering all the schedule shuffling we’ve seen the past few weeks.

In just the past few days, a number of teams, including the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars, have seen positive tests either with players on their roster or on their practice squad.

That said, the league was not forced to move any games. Hopefully that’s a trend that can continue.

Outbreaks for the Patriots and Tennessee Titans earlier in the season forced the league to move some games around. But the league is running out of wiggle room if more contests need to be postponed.

This week’s slate will feature nine early games, two midday games and a Sunday night contest between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.

We’ll also get a Monday night double-header as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills and the Arizona Cardinals face the Dallas Cowboys.


